New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,400 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.39. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

