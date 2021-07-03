Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.59% of Nexstar Media Group worth $35,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,940,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Shares of NXST opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.