NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,538.89 ($85.43).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

LON:NXT traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,942 ($103.76). The company had a trading volume of 191,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,811. The firm has a market cap of £10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,029.25. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,640 ($60.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.