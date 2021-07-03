NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. NextGen Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.