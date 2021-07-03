NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. NextGen Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,464,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,384,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

