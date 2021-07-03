Nick Read Sells 346,515 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

LON VOD opened at GBX 121.86 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.06. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87.11 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market capitalization of £33.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.91 ($2.27).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

