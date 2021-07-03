Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Potash makes up approximately 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 452,274 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $4,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 42.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of IPI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 78,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,248. The company has a market capitalization of $435.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

