Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 520.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,171 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $19,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NIO by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NIO stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

