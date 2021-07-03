Nomura Upgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to “Neutral”

Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

