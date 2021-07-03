Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $6,337,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $408,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.91. 1,433,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,663. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $169.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

