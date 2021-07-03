Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.62.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.