Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

