Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 46.1% in June

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

NSYS stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 243,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.