Northern Trust Corp Has $36.59 Million Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.47% of Anaplan worth $36,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Anaplan by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 835,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 126,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 844.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

