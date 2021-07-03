Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $34,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BMI shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE BMI opened at $98.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.34.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

