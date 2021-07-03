Northern Trust Corp Sells 241,332 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241,332 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The ODP were worth $36,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

