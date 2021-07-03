Northern Trust Corp Sells 317,854 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 975,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $35,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $68,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $19,645,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 in the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

