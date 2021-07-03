Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of Columbia Sportswear worth $34,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $24,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $7,821,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

