Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 111.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92. Biotricity has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

