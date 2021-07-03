nOS (NOS) Market Cap Achieves $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00133539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00170950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,605.98 or 1.00101903 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

