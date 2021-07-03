NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Shares of NVCR opened at $184.15 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,674.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after buying an additional 63,811 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 800.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

