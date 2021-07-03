NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $221.82

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $221.82, but opened at $213.33. NovoCure shares last traded at $195.94, with a volume of 16,620 shares changing hands.
NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,674.24 and a beta of 1.08.
In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,624,000 after buying an additional 63,811 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 800.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
