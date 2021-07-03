NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $221.82

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $221.82, but opened at $213.33. NovoCure shares last traded at $195.94, with a volume of 16,620 shares changing hands.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,674.24 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,624,000 after buying an additional 63,811 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 800.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

