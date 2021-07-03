Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Lynne Saint Acquires 6,659 Shares

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Lynne Saint bought 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.68 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,164.12 ($22,260.09).
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28.
About Nufarm
