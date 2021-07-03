Nuggets Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $3,064.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00169084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.60 or 0.99684003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

