Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE JHAA opened at $9.93 on Friday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

