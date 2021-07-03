Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 148,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NEV stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.41. 41,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,360. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.