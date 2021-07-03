Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NMS stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $16.70.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
