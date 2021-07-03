Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NMS stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.