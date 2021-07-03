Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 69.6% in June

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JLS opened at $21.31 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 38.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.