Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.