Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $15.14 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
