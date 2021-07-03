Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE NBB opened at $23.27 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
