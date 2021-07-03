O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 169 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 448,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $92.36 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

