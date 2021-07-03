O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 196.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,671 shares of company stock worth $5,672,299. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.