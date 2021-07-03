O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $429,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4478 dividend. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

