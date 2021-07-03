O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 141,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HQY. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of HQY opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

