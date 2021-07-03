O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,803 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 183.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

