O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.