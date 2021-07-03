ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OBSV stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 537,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,557. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $169.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

