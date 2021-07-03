Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

NYSE HRC opened at $116.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.