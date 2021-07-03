Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 153.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth $1,959,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 76,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

