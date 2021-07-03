Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $924,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $156.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.