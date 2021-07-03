Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,517 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $186.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

