Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $969,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

