Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Crocs by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 48,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth $206,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $118.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

