Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Up 73.3% in June

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 466,666 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 86,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII opened at $16.21 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OII. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

