Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OIBRQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40. OI has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get OI alerts:

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.