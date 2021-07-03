Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million.

OSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSBC opened at $12.40 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

