Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 111,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,032 shares.The stock last traded at $46.75 and had previously closed at $46.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

