Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $833,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 194.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $152.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

