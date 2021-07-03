One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,319 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $28.39 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $588.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

