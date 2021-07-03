OneRoot Network (RNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $92,159.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $497,816.92 and $92,159.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018026 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 704.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00740759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

