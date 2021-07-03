OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Keith Style Sells 2,500 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $41.25 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $620.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after buying an additional 142,675 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

